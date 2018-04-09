Jones Making A Name & A Career For Himself Playing Disc Golf

GREENWOOD (KFSM)- After beating competitors of all ages in that first local tournament, Hell on the Border, Kevin Jones was hooked on disc golf.
"I was 14 years old and I won a tournament here in Fort Smith Arkansas against a few really good players and that was one of the best feelings ever," said Jones. "I set the bar really high right there and I knew disc golf could be something of my future and it turned out to be."
"I did one year of college football," said Jones. "After that I thought I had enough and so I was ready to pick up disc again and really get competitive with it."
"I’m throwing further most everybody in the world there's only about five people that can throw further than me in disc golf," said Jones. "That's super satisfying for me and makes it a lot of fun."
Disc golf also provides him with the chance to travel. Jones has an RV provided by his sponsor and travels the country on the Disc Golf Pro Tour.
"I have been to Pasadena, La Vegas, Scottsdale just this year."
The season has just begun for Jones and he hopes to continue to become a force in the pro disc golf scene.
"My first goal is to win a big tournament," said Jones. "That’s going to open up plenty of doors to make disc golf my life so until I do that I’m just going to keep practicing and getting better."