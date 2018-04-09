× Jury Selection Happening In Kickback Trial

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Jury selection has begun for former Senator Jon Woods’s federal trial that’s in connection with a kickback and bribery scheme.

More than 60 potential jurors were at the federal courthouse today.

Woods, a Springdale resident, has been indicted on 13 federal counts. He is facing 11 counts of honest services wire fraud, one count of money laundering and one count of honest services mail fraud.

Former Representative Micah Neal, also of Springdale, pleaded guilty to setting up kickbacks while using money earmarked for economic development.

Woods is accused of scheming with Neal to steer general improvement fund money and in return receive kickbacks.

Another front-runner in the case is Oren Paris III who formerly was the president of Ecclesia College. He has pleaded guilty to taking part in the kickback scheme.