Muldrow Church Offers Kids Place To Eat, Stay Active While Teacher Walkouts Continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MULDROW (KFSM) -- The teacher walkouts in Oklahoma have posed challenges for parents who work and need child care.

Trinity United Methodist Church in Muldrow is offering a day camp for kids to help alleviate the problem.

“We saw a need and wanted to fill it,” said Pastor Craig Clark.

He adds that the church spread the word about their day camp using Facebook, and through a town hall meeting.

Since April 2, Pastor Clark says, they’ve opened their doors to boys and girls in the community from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

They offer breakfast, lunch, and snacks to the children, as well as activities such as games.

“I think it's really great that the church opened its doors up. A lot of parents have to work,” said parent Dene Jefferson.

Pastor Clark says they plan to remain open until the walkout ends. Parents can register their children for the day camp at the church.