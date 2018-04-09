× Noland Reaffirms Commitment To Razorbacks

GREENWOOD (KFSM) – Connor Noland is in the midst of a solid senior season on the diamond for Greenwood High School and there has been plenty of speculation the the Razorbacks signee might sign with a pro baseball team instead of trying his hand at two sports with the Razorbacks.

Noland put an end to that on Monday as he reaffirmed his commitment to play both football and baseball for Arkansas. The senior wrote a letter to all 30 Major League Baseball teams informing them of his decision to go to college.

You can read Noland’s full letter here:

Greenwood is currently 17-3 this season while Noland is 4-0 with a 0.98 ERA in six appearances according to the team’s MaxPreps page.