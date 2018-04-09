Warm This Week; Severe Weather Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warm Spring weather will be the rule for most of this week with highs steadily increasing into the 70s to near 80º by the end of the week.

Another Freeze Watch is in effect for NW Arkansas Tuesday morning. Temperatures should be close to freezing, if not just above it early in the day.

The day to watch this week is Friday. Severe thunderstorms will be likely as a strong cold front makes it's way across the Southern Plains. It's too early to pinpoint the location and impacts but this is the time of year when we get the worst weather.

The current Storm Prediction Center outlook highlights most of our area for the severe risk on Friday.

Surprisingly, long range data continue to point towards potentially ANOTHER freeze around April 16th.

Freezing temperatures may also be a possibility in the Fort Smith area on the 16th but this next cold snap seems much shorter than the one we just experienced over the weekend.

-Garrett