A few showers will be possible today as a cold front moves through the area this afternoon. This front will bring another chance of a freeze by Tuesday morning before a big warming trend kicks in by the middle of the week sending highs into the 70s and 80s.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley:

Freeze Watch Monday night into Tuesday morning: