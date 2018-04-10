Arkansas Football Players Involved In Investigation After Event On Campus

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating an incident involving Razorback football players.

Athletic department spokesman Kevin Trainor released the following statement:

The University of Arkansas Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has been made aware of an incident occurring this past weekend at an event. The event was attended by University of Arkansas students, including members of the football team. The incident is currently being reviewed by UAPD and the Office of Student Standards and Conduct. The Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will have no further comment until the completion of the review.