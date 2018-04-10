Benton County Building Vying To Be On The National Historic Registry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GENTRY (KFSM) -- The Carpenter Building on Rust and Main Streets in Gentry is nearly 90-years-old. The owners of it are trying to get it onto the National Historic Registry.

It was built between 1927 and 1929, and was designed by Albert Clark, who was a local, prominent architect who also designed the Benton County Courthouse, among other historic buildings that are on the National Historic Register.

It served as a furniture and general store in the front, and a mortuary in the back, which has many believing that the building is indeed haunted.

The building is co-owned by a group of friends including Charlie Bookout who said the building, that has been vacant for nearly half-century, is now used as a haunted house to spook others annually during October. It's known as the Carpenter's Mortuary Spook House.

Bookout said the building is also home to Mortuary Studios, where work is completed on different types of art and media projects.

"People really want to see the inside of a building that really has this history to it, but also has this potential haunted history," Bookout said. " (It's) Historic because of who the architect was, but also very locally significant because of how important the Carpenter family was to the founding of Gentry," Bookout said.

Bookout said he hopes being added to the registry will put this building on the map.

"... I think it`s just good to get people excited about history, knowing where we came from as a city," he said.