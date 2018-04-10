× Cyclists Ride Into Region As Joe Martin Stage Race Starts Thursday

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Bicyclists will be riding into Northwest Arkansas this week as the Joe Martin Stage Race starts on Thursday.

The four-day, four-stage professional men’s and women’s cycling race also includes a two-day, two-stage amateur race. This year marks the 41st year the race is on the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) American Tour.

The race will take place on several roads and highways in and around Fayetteville, including South College Avenue, South School Avenue, 13th Street, Block Street, Meadow Street and 15th Street downtown, as well as U.S. 62 and Interstate 49.

The race will also follow portions of Arkansas 45, Arkansas 59 and Arkansas 170 to Devil’s Den State Park, in addition to several county roads in Washington and Crawford counties. Amateur races will begin and end in Prairie Grove.

Drivers can expect road closures and traffic delays during the races. Race start times on Thursday start at 11:15 a.m. on Mount Sequoyah. Friday’s races start at 10:45 a.m. in the Walmart parking lot on MLK Boulevard. Saturday’s start times vary from noon-3:30 p.m. Sunday races have start times between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Schedules and route maps are available on the Joe Martin State Race website.