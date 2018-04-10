× Downtown Bentonville Inc. Hires New Executive Director

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The nonprofit group Downtown Bentonville Inc. (DBI) announced Monday (April 9) the hiring of Andrew Heath as executive director. He is replacing Monica Kumar, who held the job from 2015 until this past summer, and will be the organization’s third executive director in the past four years.

Aaron Lawson, president of the DBI board of directors, announced Heath’s appointment, saying, “Andrew brings a wealth of leadership experience in both the public and private sectors to the organization. His passion, energy and expertise in the area of organizational management are the perfect fit to lead DBI into the future.”

Heath has been executive director of the Pennsylvania Growing Greener Coalition since 2010. Under his leadership, according to DBI, the coalition grew to become Pennsylvania’s largest coalition of conservation, recreation and preservation organizations.

