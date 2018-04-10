× Fayetteville Named 5th Best Place To Live For 2nd Year In A Row

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — For the second year in a row, the Fayetteville metro area has been named the fifth best place to live in the United States.

The ranking, made by U.S. News & World Report, is part of the magazine’s list of the 2018 Best Places to Live. The Fayetteville ranking actually includes the metropolitan area of Northwest Arkansas, including Bentonville, Rogers and Springdale.

The ranking was created, in part, by using a nationwide public survey to find out the qualities residents considered most important for a home town. It also considered data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the U.S. News Best High Schools and Best Hospitals rankings.

Austin, Texas, was number 1 for the second year in a row, followed by Colorado Springs, Colo., which moved Denver to number three this year. Des Moines, Iowa, was ranked above Fayetteville at number four.

Rounding out the top 10 in order were Portland, Ore.; Huntsville, Ala.; Washington, D.C.; Minneapolis, Minn.; and Seattle.

