Four Run 8th Inning Lifts Arkansas Over Grambling

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) - Arkansas was hoping to give their fans in the central part of the state a show and they finally did in the eighth inning.

The Razorbacks trailed 6-3 but Arkansas scored four runs on four hits, with the eventual game winning run scoring thanks to an error in right field as the Hogs take down Grambling State 7-6 inside Dickey Stephens Park.

Arkansas (25-9) led 3-2 heading to the eighth inning but Grambling (16-17) plated four runs, all charged to Kole Ramage. The Razorbacks wasted little time in the home half of the inning as they started the inning with three straight hits and then a walk loaded the bases. Jax Biggers closed the gap to 6-5 with a sacrifice fly to center then Eric Cole's single to right tied the game. On Cole's single, the Grambling right fielder over ran the ball which allowed Carson Shaddy to score from first to give the Razorbacks the lead.

Matt Cronin came in and threw a perfect ninth inning to pick his seventh save of the season.

Arkansas will host South Carolina for three games with the series starting on Thursday night. You can find the complete Razorbacks schedule with results here.