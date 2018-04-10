Hartman Mayor Sent To Hospital After Incident Involving Dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTMAN (KFSM) -- Hartman Mayor Rita Griffin was taken to the hospital Tuesday (April 10) after an incident involving a dog, according to neighbors and eyewitnesses.

Neighbors and eyewitnesses told 5NEWS she went to visit residents on Main Street, and when the homeowners opened the door, a dog came out and knocked her down. Neighbors say it is unclear if the dog attacked her or just jumped on her.

They told 5NEWS that Griffin had an injury on her nose and paramedics were not able to get her on the gurney because she was in so much pain.

She was taken to Johnson Regional Medical Center in Clarksville. Her condition is unknown at this time.

5NEWS has reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, but the incident report is not ready at this time.