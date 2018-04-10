× Michelle Knight, Kept In Captivity For Over 10 Years, Reveals Her Marriage On “Dr. Phil”

LOS ANGELES — One of three women who escaped a Cleveland home after being held for a decade has revealed she’s married. Michelle Knight announced on “Dr. Phil” that she has been happily married since May 2016. The episode is scheduled to air April 24. She also promotes her book, “Life After Darkness.”

The 36-year-old was kidnapped in 2002 by Ariel Castro and kept in captivity for more than a decade. Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus were later abducted by Castro and kept in the same house.

They escaped Castro’s house in May 2013.

The following year, the women received Gov. John Kasich’s annual courage awards. He called the women’s story one of hurt beyond imagination.

“It is also a story of three women who found an inner strength and a courage that brought them through and sustained them,” Kasich said, in 2014. “No one rescued them, they rescued themselves — first by staying strong and by sticking together, and then by literally breaking out into freedom.”

Speaking at Castro’s sentencing hearing in August 2013, Knight said she wanted Castro to spend his life in prison, saying the death penalty would be “so much easier” for him.

“You took 11 years of my life away, and now I have got it back,” Knight said. “I spent 11 years in hell. Now your hell is just beginning.”

Castro was sentenced to life in prison. He hanged himself in his prison cell a few months later.

Knight wrote a book about her experiences and said in a 2014 interview that she forgave Castro because “he’s a human being.”