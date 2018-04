× More Than 6,000 People Without Power In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A power outage has been reported in Springdale, according to SWEPCO.

The outage map shows that the power outage is impacting more than 6,000 customers Tuesday (April 10).

The outage is affecting customers near the Springdale Airport.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

A 5NEWS viewer reports that several traffic lights are out on Sunset Avenue.

