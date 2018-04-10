× Seth Meyers And Alexi Ashe Welcome Son Born In Their Apartment Building Lobby

Seth Meyers’ new son has already made himself right at home — literally. Meyers’ wife, Alexi Ashe, gave birth to their second child, Axel Strahl, in their apartment building lobby on Sunday, before the couple could make it to the hospital.

The “Late Night” host told his audience on Monday about his son’s dramatic birth, and thanked the Fire Department and New York Police Department, who arrived at the lobby just after the baby was born and helped cut the cord. Meyers also thanked his neighbors, who helped keep the baby warm with towels straight out of the dryer until emergency professionals arrived.

The new dad said that his wife had been feeling off that day and then told him she was having the baby. When Meyers called an Uber, he said his wife refused to get in.

“My wife just says, ‘I can’t get in that car. I’m going to have the baby right now. The baby is coming,'” he said.

Meyers recalled, “I called 911 and over the course of a minute conversation, I said, ‘We’re about to have a baby — we’re having a baby — we had a baby.” The late-night host got emotional and teared up when he talked about his wife and cracked, “I’m getting choked up thinking about how brave I was.” He also jokingly complained that the EMTs did not offer him any oxygen.

Meyers said that while he and his wife simply liked the name “Axel,” the baby’s middle name, “Strahl,” honors Ashe’s grandparents who met in a hospital in Austria the day after they were freed from a concentration camp.

Meyers also showed a photo of the birth on his show, which showed his wife holding Axel to her chest with Meyers kneeling beside her.