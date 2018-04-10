Severe Weather Returns Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The big weather story for the remainder of the week will be the evolution of the next low pressure system to arrive from the Central Plains on Friday. There's enough instability and wind shear for strong to severe thunderstorms including the possibility of tornadoes.

The main unknown (at the moment) is the time with one set of data a bit faster than the other. I think anytime from Noon Friday to 9pm Friday is fair game for severe storms. The strongest will occur in the 5pm-8pm time frame so the forecast will continuously be refined with that timeline in mind.

After this system is gets very chilly. Another frost/freeze is possible both Sunday morning and Monday morning of next week. There could even be a few wrap around snow flurries this weekend. Winter refuses to let-go.

-Garrett