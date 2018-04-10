× Trimble Retiring After Historic Career At Jenks

TULSA, OKLA. (KFSM) – Jenks High School might not be in the 5NEWS Football Friday Night viewing area but the impact that the Trojans have had on high school football was certainly felt in Northwest Arkansas.

Allen Trimble led Jenks for 22 seasons but has announced that he’s retiring later this week. Trimble went 242-41 in his storied career and won 13 state championships.

Trimble, who took over the Trojans’ football program in 1996, went public for the first time in 2016 that he had been diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). More commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, ALS has no cure.

Jenks played Springdale Har-Ber in both 2016 & 2017 with the home team winning both contests. The Trojans only other experiences against teams from Northwest Arkansas since the year 2000 came just after the turn of the century as they lost two of three games against Springdale between 2002-2005.