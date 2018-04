× WATCH: Cold Morning Then Trending Warmer

Another cold morning with lows dropping into the 30s and 40s will give way to a nice warm up into the end of the week. Highs will climb into the 70s and 80s Wednesday and Thursday before a chance of storms Friday. Much cooler weather returns for the weekend.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley: