× Arkansas ‘Jane Doe’ Killed 36 Years Ago In Ohio Now Identified

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (KFSM) — An Arkansas woman who was killed in Ohio nearly four decades ago is now identified by investigators.

The woman who was known as Jane Doe is now identified as Marcia L. King of North Little Rock. King was 21 when she was killed, according to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Ohio investigators released her identity Wednesday (April 11). The use of new technology and advanced investigation techniques helped to identify the body as King’s, the release states.

Investigators said this is a homicide case and they’re continuing to identify a suspect, according to the release.

Jane Doe was found April 24, 1981 mere hours after being killed by strangulation and blunt force trauma. Jane Doe was also known as “Buckskin Doe” because of the coat she was wearing when found, the release states.

Police said King also has ties to Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to the release.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children assisted the sheriff’s office during the investigation.