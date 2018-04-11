× Arrest Made In U Of A Frat House Threat

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — One person is under arrest after allegedly threatening someone at gunpoint at a University of Arkansas Fraternity House early Wednesday morning, according to Fayetteville police.

A man pulled a gun around 1:50 a.m. at the Kappa Sigma Fraternity house at 711 W. Dickson St, police say.

An eyewitness followed the suspect’s vehicle and police were able to make an arrest a short time later.

The name of the suspect has not been released. No one was hurt.

This is a developing story.