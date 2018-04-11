× Charged Arkansas State Hospital worker returned to state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A psychologist charged with taking an Arkansas State Hospital patient from the facility without permission has been returned to the state.

Pulaski County jail records show 42-year-old Michelle Messer was booked into the jail just before 3 a.m. Tuesday without bond.

Messer faces a felony charge of providing prohibited articles to a patient and a misdemeanor count of aiding an unauthorized departure for allegedly taking 46-year-old Cory Chapin from the hospital.

Court records do not list an attorney for her.

The two were arrested March 26 in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was not immediately clear where Chapin is located. He had been committed to the hospital after he was acquitted in 2015 by reason of mental illness of attempted kidnapping and other charges.