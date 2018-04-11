Har-Ber Improved Thanks To Deep Pitching Staff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM)--Typically it's hard to comeback from a state runner-up appearance when three of your seniors sign to play college baseball. For Har-Ber, the opposite has been true.

With the deepest pitching staff in Arkansas and a team ERA of 1.85, the Wildcats are off to a 17-2 start.

"Yeah it's nice to know that you have all these guys that are able to step up and do what needs to be done," senior Treshon Paschal said.

"It's just very impressive for a high school team to be this stacked with six great arms from the right hand side and left hand side just going right at people," Blake Adams, an Arkansas baseball commit added."

"Well we have three guys that throw over 85 which I'd say is pretty good," number two starter Blake Benson said. "Not a lot of high school teams have that."

With six strong arms, Har-Ber is able to mix up both righties and lefties.

"Blake [Adams], he's our game one starter and Blake Benson, lefty, he's our game two starter so we're really keeping them off balance," junior Landon McAllister said.

"It helps a lot, it changes eye level. It changes between righties and lefties as hitters. It changes the way they think the game through," said Benson.

The secret to the Wildcats' success may be pitching coach Dustin Helmkamp.

"They want to get better each day but more importantly they have great command," Helmkamp said. "They command the strike zone, they're able to work both sides of the plate."

"Coach Helmkamp, he does a real great job with us. He does constructive criticism, he knows what we need to hear," added Paschal.

"We've been working on pitching since the fall, a lot of teams don't really work on it as much until the spring," senior reliever Jack Lisle said. "But he takes everyone really individually."

"Well we got a couple guys that are able to throw any pitch at any time so it's kind of hard to be predictable," Helmkamp said.

Here's a statistical breakdown of Har-Ber's top six pitchers through 17 games this season.