Hot Swinging Greenwood Focused On Quality At-Bats, Not Stats

GREENWOOD (KFSM)- Greenwood's bats have helped them become one of the top teams in the state but the Bulldogs are not focused on rankings or stats.

"I don’t even know what the batting averages are," said Greenwood coach Trey Holloway. "People tell me all the time ,I really don’t even look at it. I know that sounds silly being the coach and not knowing the batting averages ,but I just know which guys square it up more consistently than other guys."

The Bulldogs' hitters are instead concentrating on quality at-bats.

"Every time we go up there we are trying to eat six seven pitches or hit the ball hard," said Greenwood senior Connor Noland. "It’s not about your on base percentage, obviously on base percentage is important, but our batting average isn’t important we are just trying to hit the ball hard and it’s been working out for us."

It has paid off for Greenwood. They're batting over 350 as a team. They are led by their perfect 1-2 punch in their lineup, Peyton Holt and Connor Noland, both are batting over 500 and have a combined for 50 RBI's.

"I think everyone has confidence and once it starts at the leadoff it just goes through the whole lineup," said Greenwood junior Peyton Holt. "I think kids will see someone get a hit and it will give them confidence It just carries on and so I think we are all seeing the ball really well right now."

Greenwood head coach Trey Holloway rewards his players with individual bones for their helmets for whenever they have a quality at-bat so that they can continue their success at the plate for the rest of the season.

"It’s kind of like a incentive program for our guy," aid Holloway. "They really love it and you’ll notice that they try to fill their helmets up as fast as they can. I let them design it however they want so you see some different ones out there."