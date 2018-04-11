× Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens Gives Statement Amid Scandal

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is giving a statement from the governor’s office on Wednesday as a special legislative committee prepares to issue an investigative report related to an extramarital affair he engaged in before his election.

The report, along with the governor’s pending criminal trial on a felony indictment related to the affair and an investigation by fellow Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley into the activities of a veterans charity founded by Greitens, have created challenges and uncertainty for the former Navy SEAL officer once considered a potential presidential candidate.

Two state Democratic lawmakers have spoken out calling for Governor Greitens’ resignation following their debriefing on the committee’s report, CBS St. Louis affiliate KMOV reports. Representative Deb Lavender called the report “graphic,” and said the alleged victim is credible and Greitens should resign in the wake of the report’s release.

I’ve read enough. Resign now or be impeached. — Peter Merideth (@PeterforMO) April 11, 2018

A grand jury in February indicted Greitens on one felony count of invasion of privacy for allegedly taking and transmitting a compromising photo. The case goes to trial May 14.

Scott Simpson, an attorney for the woman, said this week that Greitens has told his client on multiple occasions that he photographed her without her consent and threatened to release the image if she told anyone about their relationship.

Greitens’ supporters have called the criminal case a political witch hunt.

In March, a special House legislative committee launched its own investigation, a potential precursor to impeachment proceedings. The House said in a news release that the report will be released Wednesday. Greitens’ lawyers have repeatedly asked to delay the report, publicizing a series of critical letters and court documents to reporters as the expected release date approached in an effort to portray it as inaccurate and potentially damaging to the governor’s right to a fair trial.