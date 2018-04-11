PCOS Linked To Increase Risk Of Mental Health Issues In Women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A hormone condition that affects women around the world could also come with an increased risk of mental health problems.

Polycystic ovary syndrome causes a woman to produce more male hormones than normal.

A new study looked at almost 17,000 women in the United Kingdom with the condition.

It found those women were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.

Children of those women were also more at risk of developing ADHD and autism.

Researchers said the study just proves a link, it does not mean PCOS causes those conditions.