Record Number Of Arkansas Flu Deaths Now Stands At 215

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The record number of deaths due to the flu in Arkansas has increased by five to now stand at 215.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports the number includes 161 deaths of people aged 65 or older and five deaths of those 18 or younger.

The previous record of 110 flu-related deaths was set during the 2014-2015 flu season. The department began tracking the deaths in 2000.

The department also notes that it receives reports on only a portion of flu cases and believes many more people have actually been affected by the illness.