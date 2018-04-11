× Two Found Dead Inside Camping Trailer In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a camping trailer.

Police were dispatched to a residence at 812 Mill St. shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday (April 10).

Keri Hennington, 39, and Jesse Mounce, 27, were found dead inside a camping trailer that was parked at the residence, according to police.

The bodies have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy, police said.

Police said they are continuing to investigating how the two died, but foul play isn’t suspected at this time.