Adventure Arkansas: Boating and Biking Around Lake Fayetteville

Just a stone’s throw away from US-71, Lake Fayetteville offers a quiet retreat for many in the busy Northwest Arkansas area. At over 1500 feet long, the lake is big enough to host fishing and boating in the water, and a 5.5 mile paved trail around the shores. We parked the Adventure Subaru Lake Fayetteville Marina to explore what the city park has to offer.

For the first part of the day, we kept dry and explored parts of the trail. You can walk, bike, or run around the lake and through the forests. Many locals bring their pets, so they can get some exercise too.

For those who aren’t afraid of getting a little wet, it’s hard to keep your eyes away from the peaceful lake in the middle of the park. The Lake Fayetteville Marina supplied us with a nucanoe, which is a special canoe that helps keep you more stable. We ventured away from the shore and found many birds, including geese resting in our nests.

There is a lot of wildlife here on lake Fayetteville, in fact one local resident tells me that on the other end of the lake, the east end, that has a lot of baby turtles especially in the spring.

After canoeing back to the marina, we relaxed on a pier on the north shore and watched the sunset. The park is so large that makes you forget you’re even in Fayetteville. It’s a great place for a close-to-home getaway.

With the warm season here, if you’re looking to exercise, clear your head, maybe even go on a date, Lake Fayetteville is a great option and the best part is that it’s right in our backyard. With Adventure Arkansas and exploring the parks where you live, I’m 5NEWS Meteorologist Matt Standridge.

