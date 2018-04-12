April Showers 5NEWS Umbrella Giveaway
-
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical – Ticket Giveaway
-
Naturals Friday Night Game Giveaway
-
WATCH: How Will Rain Impact Your Weekend Plans
-
How Bad Will The Storms Saturday Night Be?
-
Brrr! Coldest Easter In A Decade…
-
-
5NEWS This Morning Big Game Dip Contest Recipes
-
WATCH: Scattered Showers Continue Today
-
Heavy Rain Likely Over the Next Few Days
-
Showers And Storms Developing Sunday Afternoon
-
Weekend Storm Chances
-
-
Weather Risks: Friday & Saturday
-
Sunday Rain Timeline
-
Clouds Replace Blue Skies Tonight, Sunday Showers