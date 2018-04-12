× Fayetteville Man Accused Of Beating, Drugging Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man is accused of assaulting and drugging his pregnant ex-girlfriend after an argument over a Snapchat photo.

Emmitt Cosen, 25, was arrested Sunday (April 8) in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree false imprisonment, first-degree terroristic threatening and introducing a controlled substance into someone’s body — all felonies.

The woman, who is three-months pregnant with Cosen’s child, told Fayetteville police she went to Cosen’s home April 5 to help him clean. The pair got into an argument over the photo and Cosen attacked her, according to a preliminary arrest report.

The woman said Cosen slapped and punched her, then began choking her. She said Cosen also threatened her, saying “if you think you’re leaving her with that baby in your stomach, then you must really not know me,” according to the report.

Cosen then forced her to shower and punched her head into a towel rack. From there he strapped her to his bed and forced her to swallow two Xanax pills, according to the report.

She said Cosen also had sex with her while she was tied down, but she was too scared to tell him to stop, according to the report.

The woman said her family found her the following morning and she was able to leave. Police noted the woman had bruising and ligature marks on her neck. Her jawline was swollen as well, police said.

Cosen, who is facing several drug charges after police reportedly found more than 16 pounds of marijuana in his storage unit, is free on a $10,000 bond. His trial in that case is set for May 23 in Washington County Circuit Court.

Cosen’s arraignment for his most recent charges is set for May 7.