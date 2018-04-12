× Former DHS Employee Found Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting Child

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A former state Department of Human Services employee was found guilty Thursday (April 12) of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl that he transported and supervised during visitations in 2015.

A Benton County jury found Jorge H. Alcon, 71, guilty of second-degree sexual assault, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Alcon was arrested March 29, 2017, after the girl told police Alcon twice exposed his genitals and made her touch him inappropriately when Alcon pulled over to use the restroom during trips to visit her biological family.

Alcon denied forcing the girl to touch him but told police he took her into the bathroom with him six or seven times, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Alcon said he has trouble urinating due to an issue with his prostate and didn’t want to leave the girl alone in the vehicle.

Alcon was fired from his position as program assistant on Oct. 27, 2015, according to Amy Webb, DHS spokeswoman.

Hired in 2000, Alcon’s job duties included transporting children and youth to appointments and visits, Webb said.

At the time of his hiring, Alcon passed state and federal background checks as well as checks of the child and adult maltreatment registries, Webb said.

Alcon had no previous complaints of sexual assault and passed periodic background checks in accordance with agency policy, Webb said.