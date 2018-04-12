× Golden Living Puts Large Fort Smith Admin Center On The Market For Sale Or Lease

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Uncertainty about the future of Golden Living jobs in Fort Smith became somewhat less clear Tuesday. Real estate firm CBRE said it is has been hired to sell or lease Golden Living’s 318,000-square foot office and former corporate headquarters building in Fort Smith.

Concerns about the corporate jobs have been around since Beverly Enterprises, the predecessor to Golden Living, was acquired by San Francisco-based Fillmore Capital in 2006 in a $2.2 billion deal. After the publicly held company was taken private, the named changed to Golden Living. In early 2011, the company moved headquarters operations to Plano (Dallas), leaving the Fort Smith facility as its administration center.

The large campus in Fort Smith was completed in the late 1990s as the corporate headquarters for Beverly Enterprises. Beverly Enterprises moved in May 1990 its corporate headquarters from Pasadena, Calif., to Fort Smith. The first building Beverly occupied in Fort Smith was part of the strip mall in the rear of Central Mall.