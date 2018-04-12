× Hogs Strand 12 Runners As Gamecocks Take Series Opener

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas had made a knack for late inning heroics over the last week but missed opportunities was the story on Thursday in the series opener against South Carolina.

The Razorbacks left the bases loaded on three separate occasions as the Gamecocks stole a 3-2 win inside Baum Stadium.

Arkansas ace Blaine Knight was lifted after the fourth inning and two batters into the fifth, South Carolina took the lead. Carlos Cortes hit a two-run home run to left field off of Barrett Loseke to give South Carolina a 3-2 lead. Knight threw 70 pitches and allowed just one run while striking out four but did allow six hits.

The two teams combined for 25 total hits but neither could come up with the timely knock to break the game open. A total of six relief pitchers were used and they combined to throw 10 innings with the only runs allowed charged to Loseke.

Arkansas (25-10, 8-5 SEC) will try to even the series in game two as first pitch is scheduled to 6:30 p.m.