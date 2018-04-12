New Plans Proposed To Memorialize Murdered Fort Smith Runner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Dianne Morrison often cleans up the makeshift memorial she made for her late husband Brent along Wells Lake Road in Fort Smith.

It has been almost three years since he was shot and killed in that same spot on the morning of July 11, 2015.

“It’s hard every day,” Dianne explained.

However, Dianne may soon have another spot to honor her husband’s memory.

On Wednesday, The Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority asked the city’s parks commission to consider naming phase one of the district’s 6.5 mile trail system, the Brent Morrison Memorial Trail. The section of trail is about one mile long.

“We just thought that it was an obvious thing to do,” said Ivy Owen, FCRA’s Executive Director. “It’s part of the trail that’s closely located by where he ran every day.”

Owen said this is an idea he has talked about with Dianne since Brent’s death, but an opportunity like that hasn’t presented itself until now.

“It has always been my goal to make sure that Brent is remembered. To make sure that’s there’s a spin that says how great he was, and not give any, not credit, but any media attention to the person that did it,” Dianne said.

The next step is for the parks commission to make a recommendation to the city’s board of directors to name that section of trail after Brent Morrison.

The FCRA said phase one of the Chaffee Crossing trail project will cost about $1.21 million dollars.