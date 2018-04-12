× Police Searching For Suspect In Fort Smith Museum Artifact Theft

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police are searching for a man involved in the theft of an artifact from a Fort Smith museum.

A warrant was issued Thursday (April 12) for Mark Stevens, 58, for theft by receiving. Police said they would like to speak Stevens about his involvement in the case involving Judge Isaac Parker’s pin.

A gold lizard pin worn by Judge Parker was stolen from the Fort Smith Museum of History March 22.

The pin was found and returned to the museum on March 24. Judge Parker was known to wear the pin during his trials.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Stevens, contact Fort Smith police.