× Sallisaw Police Searching For Man Accused Of Raping Child

SALLISAW (KFSM) — Officers with the Sallisaw Police Department are searching for a man accused of raping a child, according to police.

Jeffrey Johnson has a felony warrant issued for his arrest for second-degree rape of a child less than 16, police said.

If you have any information, contact Sallisaw police at (918) 775-4177.