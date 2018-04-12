Severe Risk Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A strong storm system will affect Eastern Oklahoma and Western Arkansas on Friday with scattered strong to severe storms likely during the late-afternoon and early evening hours. The most likely time for severe weather will be from around 4pm-9pm Friday.

The highest risk of severe weather is in the "Enhanced Risk" in Central Arkansas.

Large hail and damaging winds will be the biggest concern; although there's a chance we could see a few rotating storms and tornadoes.

Much colder weather is expected for the weekend.

-Garrett