× Tornado Siren Inoperable In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Severe weather is expected Friday (April 13), and residents in the area of Cliff Drive should be aware that their tornado siren is inoperable.

Residents in the area of Clive Drive and Rogers Avenue do not have a working tornado siren due to mechanical issues. The siren is scheduled to be fixed next week.

Watch 5NEWS for weather updates, Friday.