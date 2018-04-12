× WATCH: Hogeye Marathon Forecast

Scattered severe storms will be possible Friday, and that could impact the Hogeye Marathon Expo in downtown Springdale. Much colder weather arrives late Friday night into Saturday morning behind the thunderstorms.

Race day weather Saturday is looking chilly and, at times, windy. Early morning wind chills will drop into the 30s, with temperatures near 50° shortly after noon.

Overall, the weather looks great for runners.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday:

Hogeye forecast: