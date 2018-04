× WATCH: Warm And Windy Today, Severe Storms Friday

Another warm and windy day is expected with highs today soaring into the 70s and 80s. Severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. High winds, hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible with much cooler weather to follow this weekend.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley:

Severe weather risk zones for Friday: