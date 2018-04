× Arrest Made In Museum Artifact Theft

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police have arrested a man accused of stealing a pin worn by former federal judge Isaac Parker.

Mark Stevens, 58, was arrested Friday (April 13) after police received an anonymous tip about Stevens’ location.

Stevens faces one count of theft by receiving. He was being held Friday at the Sebastian County Detention Center.

Judge Parker was known to wear the pin during his trials.