Ashley King Predicts ACM Award Winners

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The Academy of Country Music Awards is coming up this weekend.

An exciting day after a tough six months for the industry since the deadly shooting in Las Vegas during a country music festival.

Ashley King with KIX 104 sat down with 5NEWS to predict who she thinks will walk away with a trophy.

Ashley predicts an emotional night for Jason Aldean, with or without the Entertainer of the Year Award.

"That'll be the first time that some of those artists are back in Vegas just right down the street from where the shooting happened, so it's going to be pretty emotional for some of those people like Jason Aldean," she said.

She says anything can happen, but she's a little more confident with who deserves Male Vocalist of the Year. Chris Stapleton.

"He's the one artist who gives you chills when you're listening to him perform," she said.

Ashley says when it comes to Female Vocalist of the Year, who knows.

"Hands down you always feel like it might be Carrie Underwood. Miranda can sing too, but Carrie you know she's amazing," she said. "Maren Morris could win this year and that could be a huge upset."

Music aside, Ashley thinks people will definitely be watching for Carrie Underwood's big comeback. She had an accident in November and hasn't performed since.

"She mentioned she had like 40 or 50 stitches in her face, so everyone has been anxious to check out if Carrie is okay and what's going on," she said.

To find out the winners, watch the ACM's Sunday night at 7 p.m. on Channel 5.