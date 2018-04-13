Damage Reported In Mountainburg After Possible Tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNTAINBURG (KFSM) -- A possible tornado hit Mountainburg Friday afternoon (April 13).

Emergency crews tell 5NEWS that one car was overturned and one mobile home is on its side. They say they are not sure what hit the area, but there is damage and extra resources on the way.

Power lines are down and several buildings are damaged. Emergency crews are going house to house to see if anyone is injured.

Crawford County Emergency Managers said there is significant damage reported. They said they are activating search and rescue, and several people are trapped in homes.

The primary school in Mountainburg is being used as a shelter.