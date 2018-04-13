14 Killed In Tourist Hot Spot In Cancun During Bloody 36-Hour Span

CANCUN, Mexico – Violence rocked Mexico’s most popular tourist town, leaving 14 dead and five more injured in a 36-hour span, Noticaribe reports.

The deaths and injuries were the result of six separate incidents between the morning of April 4 and the evening of April 5.

Nine people were killed on April 4 alone.

In the past decade, the highest number of people killed in a single day in Cancun was five.

#AYER MATAN A OTRA MUJER EN CANCÚN: Hallan cuerpo golpeado y extrangulado en la carretera por Gas Auto https://t.co/R0DTmS4CYu pic.twitter.com/CNwT19p8Pg — Noticaribe (@Noticaribe) April 12, 2018

The killings are thought to be linked to organized crime.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered cartel “queenpin” Leticia Rodriguez Lara, known as “Doña Lety” to stand trial on multiple charges including drug trafficking, according to the Associated Press.

Believed to be a former police officer with ties to El Chapo, Lara’s crew allegedly mounted a bloody campaign to take control of drug sales in Cancun and Playa del Carmen.

In March, the U.S. Department of State issued a “do not travel” advisory for several Mexican states citing widespread violent crime and gang activity.

Travel was not restricted to Cancun, which is in Quintana Roo state, because “homicides appeared to be targeted, criminal organization assassinations,” but travelers were warned that bystanders have been injured or killed in the past.