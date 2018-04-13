Emergency Crews Have News Conference Addressing Mountainburg Storm Damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNTAINBURG (KFSM) -- Emergency crews held a press conference Friday (April 13) to address storm damage.

They said 160 structures were damaged during the storm. There were three calls of entrapment and four people were sent to the hospital. There were no fatalities.

One woman went into labor in a storm shelter, and was taken to a local hospital.

Joshua Robertson, communications director for Fort Smith utilities said there is no damage done to the Mountainburg water treatment plant. He said the fences around the plant were damaged, but not the plant itself.

Main Street is shut down at this time.

The primary school in Mountainburg will be used as a shelter by the Red Cross.