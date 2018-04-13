× Firms Appealing Arkansas Judge Halting Marijuana Licenses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Four companies that were slated to be the first permitted to grow medical marijuana in Arkansas are appealing a judge’s order preventing the state from issuing cultivation licenses.

Delta Medical Cannabis Company, Osage Creek Cultivation and Bold Team filed notices Friday that they’re appealing Pulaski County Judge Wendell Griffen’s preliminary injunction against the state issuing its first medical marijuana cultivation licenses. Natural State Wellness Enterprises filed a similar notice of appeal on Thursday.

Griffen last month ruled that the state’s licensing process violated the 2016 voter-approved constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana for patients with certain medical conditions.

The state has also filed notice it is appealing Griffen’s ruling.