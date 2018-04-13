× How To Help Crawford County Residents Impacted By Severe Storm

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — Everyone is encouraged to assist those impacted by the severe storm Friday (April 13).

Those with the Crawford County Department of Emergency Management said items may be dropped off at Pigeon Creek Freewill Baptist Church in Mountainburg between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Residents need clothing, shoes, shovels, rakes, trash bags, non-perishable food, water and work gloves, for instance.