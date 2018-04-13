× LIVE Updates: Tracking Severe Storms Severe storms are expected across the area on Friday. This is a live blog with updates on the situation as it unfolds from the 5NEWS Weather Team as well as the 5NEWS Newsroom. Garrett Lewis April 13, 20182:15 pm Heavier showers and storms are moving into LeFlore County and Northwest Arkansas. Some small hail could be possible with these. The strongest storms are still towards the west between Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
