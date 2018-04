Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Savannah and Brandon Boerjan said they're grateful to be alive.

While traveling home, they were caught in the Mountainburg tornado and were blown into a ditch.

They were not severely injured when their vehicle flipped, and both were wearing seat belts at the time.

The Boerjans said they'd like to thank employees of Beshears Construction, Officer George Enke and those with the Red Cross, as they were the ones who stopped and helped.